Don’t be afraid of the German subscription trap

For 49 euros a month, the German Pass attracts foreign tourists. Photo: Image Alliance/dpa/Sebastian Jollnow





The ticket, which was in fact intended for German travelers, found ardent admirers abroad – for with some tricks it could also be made suitable for short trips.

The subscription trap? For the Anglo-Saxon bargain tourist, this is clearly not a problem with Deutschlandticket. Anyway, per The Washington Post, the €49 ticket made a splash in this summer’s European travel tips. “The possibilities are attractive,” he said. He writes the paper, beaming: “Beer lovers can, for example, travel from Düsseldorf to Cologne and Bamberg and then to Munich and drop in once to sample local beers.” This is mathematical in that the travel time with local trains, which are only allowed with the Germany Pass, between Cologne and Bamberg, for example, adds up to seven hours. However, since some connections only require a couple of changes, they should also be feasible for outside drinkers. By comparison, Bamberg-Munich is only a hop of about three and a half hours.



