Windows 11: Full-screen advertising wants to force the Edge browser

Microsoft is once again showing a full-screen ad for its Edge browser in Windows 11 in the US, according to US IT news magazine Windowslatest. mentioned. In the window, Microsoft describes Edge as the best browser for Windows. The Redmond software company also praises the “world-class performance,” data protection, and productivity you'll enjoy if you're online with the latest Microsoft Edge browser.

Below that in the middle of the ad window, in an area with a blue background, is Microsoft's recommendation to make Edge the default browser and also create shortcuts (i.e. the Edge icon) for Edge on the Windows desktop and in the taskbar. In addition, Microsoft Bing will become the default search engine.

Somewhat inconspicuously at the bottom, without being highlighted in blue, appears the option to not change current settings, thus not making Edge the default browser and not making Bing the default search engine. There's then a blue “Apply Settings” button at the bottom right of the window.

Intrusive ads window for Edge (Windows 11 also shows similar ads for Microsoft 365 and Onedrive) now appears in Windows 11 after installing the latest updates; For example, in Windows 11 version 23H2 after installing updates from Patchday in April 2024. Previously, Windows 11 would only show these advertising windows on newly set up PCs, but it seems that's no longer enough for Microsoft.

German users are less likely to see these intrusive ads due to the freedom of choice recently imposed by the European Union. You can read more about this here: Microsoft is introducing these important innovations for Windows 10 and 11.