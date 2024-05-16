May 17, 2024

Great Britain Tour: The Most Beautiful Filming Locations: In the Footsteps of Bridgerton

Ulva Robson May 16, 2024 2 min read

Season 3 will mainly be about Colleen Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. Will there be a love story between the two? Image: Netflix


The first part of the third season of “Bridgerton” comes to Netflix on May 16. Fans who can’t find enough can visit the sites themselves. These are the most beautiful filming locations for the series.


Netflix’s “Bridgerton” series debuts with a new season in May. The series takes viewers to England in the early 19th century. In addition to the breathtaking costumes, the series also impresses with its romantic and historical backgrounds. The filming locations are located in Great Britain and some are accessible to tourists.

The story of “Bridgerton” takes place in Mayfair, London. But most of the filming took place in nearby Bath. The architecture of the former spa dates back to the Regency era, where the series is also set.

Historic architecture in Bath

For example, the Featherington family home can be found in Bath. no. 1 The Royal Crescent is part of a residential complex of about 30 houses forming a semicircle. Day No. 1 museum. However, the Bridgerton family’s residence is located in London. The Ranger’s House is located next to Greenwich Park in the southeast of the English city. The majestic villa is actually a museum and houses nearly 700 works of art.

Visiting noble homes

Queen Charlotte’s residence is also located in London: many British monarchs have lived in Hampton Court Palace, including Henry VIII’s palace. Located on the banks of the River Thames, the Baroque building is a beautiful sight. The Duke of Hastings lives in northern England near York. Castle Howard has served as the backdrop for many productions.

See also  A surprise announcement about the continuation of the series

The new season of “Bridgerton” will be available on the streaming service Netflix starting May 16. The first four episodes will appear first. Four more episodes will follow on June 13. Season 3 will mainly be about Colleen Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. Will there be a love story between the two?



