Ice Hockey World Cup 2024: Austria’s historic final third against favored Canada

In a thrilling third period, Austria went into a frenzy and overcame a seemingly hopeless deficit against world ice hockey champion Canada. Shortly before the end, the underdog pulled the goalie off the ice and was rewarded for his bravery.

In the battle against relegation, Team Austria put in an impressive performance against world champions Canada

sThey drove into the third final intermission with their heads down. The opposition looked very dominant and the Austrian team looked to have very little chance at the World Ice Hockey Championships in the Czech Republic. Roger Bader’s team was trailing 1:6 after two-thirds to favorites Canada. But in the final section, Austria put on a great performance on the ice and played probably the best third in their history.

Team Canada, stacked with NHL superstars, showed its class in the first two-thirds. Dylan Cousins, Kayden Guehly, Byram, Jared McCann, young star Connor Bedard and Pierre-Luc Dubois appeared to be leading 6-1 when Benjamin Nesner conceded.

But with Austria’s second goal, scored by Baumgartner in the 44th minute, everything changed on the ice. Austria started a brilliant final surge and scored goal after goal. Within just ten minutes, they reduced the gap to one goal.

Equalized shortly before the end

One minute before the end, with the score at 5:6, Austria put it all on one card and took the goalkeeper off the ice for the sixth skater. Courage was rewarded – Marco Reus scored a dramatic equalizer with 51 seconds left and saved his team in extra time. However, there was no truly happy ending, as Canada captain John Tavares scored just 15 seconds later to make it 7:6 and secure his team’s victory. Canada maintained its unbeaten record in the third match of the World Cup in Prague, and leads the preliminary group with eight points.

However, after a thrilling final third, Austria secured their first World Cup point. This point remains crucial for the team battling against relegation in the World Cup. On Thursday, the team faces Finland, then hosts the Czech Republic, before playing the two decisive matches with Norway and Britain to remain in the league.