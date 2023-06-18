For “Boris Show”? Johnson hit a political dead end

London The reason: Since the conclusion of a parliamentary inquiry into his remarks in the so-called Partygate scandal, which exposed him as a notorious liar, Johnson has been spreading Trump-style conspiracy theories. After the report was published, he said, the responsible committee consisted mainly of opponents of Brexit, which was devastating for him. Everything is a witch hunt designed to remove him from power and reverse Brexit, according to Johnson’s account.

Measure as a victim of a conspiracy

The always quick-witted politician has already thwarted a comment that the committee recommended that he resign from his term. Johnson should not lose his state. A temporary ban from the House of Commons meant that Johnson would have to face voters in his West London constituency again. But he clearly didn’t want to take the risk.

Instead, he presented himself as the victim of a plot by opponents of Brexit and personal enemies within his own party. He denounced the parliamentary commission of inquiry into his party’s lies as a “kangaroo court”. According to former Conservative Party minister Rory Stewart, this is “an attempt to turn the Tories into Trump Republicans”.

But he gives the impression that he can no longer gather many of his party colleagues behind him. Only a handful of corrupt Brexiteers, such as MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, known for his bizarre statements, backed the former prime minister.

Is Johnson the next columnist?

The size of the blonde politician’s fan base in the Tory faction will be shown on Monday. Then MPs must vote on whether Johnson’s pass should be rejected by Parliament, as previous MPs are entitled to. According to well-connected journalist Katie Bowles, who works for the conservative Spectator magazine, Johnson is likely to lose.

What he left was an opportunity to lash out at his political opponents with his usual sharp tongue in the commentary columns of conservative newspapers. The Daily Mail announced a new ‘academic’ columnist last week, but his identity remains a secret. Unsurprisingly, of course, Johnson found himself being chastised in his new job for failing to timely notify the committee responsible for overseeing standards of conduct for former government officials.

There have long been many who call for an end to the circling around the former prime minister’s latest leader. After all, there are more important issues like the recent hike in interest rates on mortgages or the poor state of the health care system. But it is questionable whether the “Boris Show”, as some call it, will end in Johnson’s exit from Parliament.