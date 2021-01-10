Big E reveals the deleted Apollo Cruz tweets before signing with WWE

Big E might have retained their intercontinental title on Apollo Crews last Friday at SmackDown, but it looks like the beef between the two isn’t over yet.

Turning to Twitter, Big E revealed a screenshot of two Apollo Crews tweets that are now deleted.

The first one says, “Damn, Big E Langston is short” with the second saying, “Lmao! Big E appeared on TV and said my little sister and mom what is this?!?!”

Both tweets are from early 2013, shortly after Big E’s main roster was called up. At the time, the future member of New Day was paired with Dolph Ziggler and AJ Lee, to act as a Show-Off muscle. The two will continue to challenge Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan and Kane) at WrestleMania 29 As for the WWE Tag Team titles, but it ultimately came short. The second deleted Apollo tweets came about a week later WrestleMania match.

Big E’s previous crew hitting came just a year before he was signed to WWE in 2014. Crews made his TV debut at the start. NXT Takeover Happened outside Full Sail University, NXT Takeover: Brooklyn. Although he had limited success on the main roster, Crews was a singles champ for a while last year, being the United States Champion before losing the title to Bobby Lashley at the end of 2020.

Since then, Crews has been re-enlisted to SmackDown, where he recently challenged the Big E for his title mid-card. While he came short on his first attempt, if these tweets are anything to get off of, it’s very likely that there is an extended hostility between Crews and E on the horizon.

You can watch Big E’s tweet below: