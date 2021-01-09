Jennifer Lopez hits the water in a black swimsuit with elegant straps

From Harper’s Bazaar

After publishing it seriously Selfie “Bum Beach” Earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez He was photographed paddling in Turks and Caicos while wearing stylish swimwear.

After she dazzled audiences during her appearance on Rockin ‘New Years Eve by Dick Clark By wearing Sparkly, tight-fitting bodysuit By Balmain, J Lo Leave was delayed. Arriving at the beach in Turks and Caicos this week, J. Luo was inundated in the sun wearing a black high-rise one-piece swimsuit.

Lopez She displayed her curvaceous figure while paddling in the ocean, and her understated look was flawless.

Image credit: MiamiPIXX – BACKGRID

Sure, J Lu was enjoying her vacation, and the star had a beach meditation session, which she shared with her Instagram followers. Lopez stunned in Melissa Odabash’s little red bikini, which she wore with a sheer printed caftan in a Versace gown, adorned with rhinestones initials on the back.

Lopez wrote: “#Monday Reflections and Confirmations # Stimulate Monday.”

J.Lo recently celebrated the launch of its skincare line, JLo Beauty. On New Years Eve, she hosted a virtual event for the fans, and showed off her complete skincare routine. The Hustlers star commented on the video, “We are in for a new showdown for 2021 after yesterday’s # WashAway2020 event. I can’t believe it. Embed a Tweet Available Now 🤗🎉✨ Years of prep have passed and it’s finally here. We’ve spent hundreds of rounds of testing products and formulas … all to make sure we’ve created the perfect products for you to get that glow !!! I’m so proud of what we came up with and I know you’ll love it. We are just starting !!!! “

