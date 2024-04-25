Harry's plan to crown Charles sends a clear message, Insider reveals

Harry will only visit Britain briefly.Photo: PA Wire/James Manning

For a long time it was not clear whether Harry and Meghan would travel to Great Britain for the coronation of King Charles on May 6. It is now clear that Harry will be coming alone, and may not be seated several rows behind his family at the ceremony as previously expected. However, it remains unclear exactly how much time Harry will spend in Great Britain. It appears that his visit was shorter than expected.

For Harry, attending the coronation also means he won't be able to attend his son Archie's birthday. It may also be the reason behind Meghan's decision not to travel to Great Britain. However, an insider now claims that Harry is doing everything he can to be able to spend his big day with his baby.

Harry has been in the UK for less than 24 hours

How is this supposed to work? It appears that the king is planning to leave shortly after the ceremony. “He will be in and out of the UK within 24 hours,” says an insider.the sun“. “He will attend the coronation ceremony and then leave.”-It continues. This means the Duke of Sussex could be back on the plane in the early afternoon, roughly two hours after the ceremony ends.

The service ends at Westminster Abbey at 1pm. If Harry does leave after just two hours, he may return to the United States in the early evening (local time). With such a short visit, a private meeting with his brother William or his father will not be possible – a clear sign of where Harry's priorities lie.

Harry's travel plans are being kept secret

The Duke of Sussex's exact travel plans are still being kept secret for security reasons. However, it is believed he will arrive in London on Friday and return directly to Santa Barbara after the coronation. On his last visit he traveled on a private plane, which may also be the case now and give him more flexibility.

This way, Harry will actually be able to reconcile the major event in his father's life with his son Archie's birthday.