'The Last of Us' series is already celebrated – is it better than 'The Walking Dead'?

“The Last of Us” is the series' highlight for the month of January.Image: HBO

On the night of January 16, the time has come: the video game adaptation “The Last of Us” will be launched in Germany by Wow. Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsay as Ellie fight to survive in a post-apocalyptic world. They have to deal with several types of zombies. However, the original is by no means all about action and carnage, the game impresses with its successful character art and emotional moments.

Shortly before the series premieres, the first reviews for the HBO series are out now, and they mostly indicate that high expectations will be met. Comparisons to “The Walking Dead” are also being made on this occasion.

Critics rave about 'The Last of Us'

“Ed Cumming of the Brits”telegraphHe gives four out of five stars and praises, among other things: “In its depiction of fear and the believable vision of friendship in the face of disaster.” “The Last of Us” is a rare piece of television: An adaptation that makes you want to rush in and play the game.”

The only complaint here is that the nine episodes feel a bit long – even though the story is condensed compared to the original.

in criticism”Hollywood Reporter“The third episode in particular was highlighted positively. In this episode, the outsider Bill, played by Nick Offerman, plays a central role. The section is described as “a portrait of an unexpected and utterly heartbreaking relationship between survivors.”

the “Rolling stonesMeanwhile, the headline of his review makes a point. “A better version of The Walking Dead,” is the obvious conclusion. “The Last of Us” is “smarter” and simply “better executed” as an adaptation. The cast is smaller, but of higher quality. Zombie fans will also get their money's worth. The make-up team created “a new and disturbing breed of undead” – “disgusting and downright terrifying”.

Only isolated negative reviews of “The Last of Us”

Most votes from the United States have rated the series favorably so far. In this regard, the article came from:Diagonal” Rather an exception. For author Pat Brown, the game's gameplay served an important immersive function, which of course would inevitably be lost in the show. He didn't have much left. But the “strong performances” still garner praise here from the stars.

There are relatively critical tones in “Entertainment WeeklyAuthor Darren Vranich came to the conclusion: “The post-apocalyptic drama can't decide whether it's an adaptation or a repeat.” The keyword “The Walking Dead” was also mentioned in this review, and the verdict this time is one but a very different one. The cult series has already shown and played through so many aspects of the end times, that the only thing that could apply to “The Last of Us” is: “The wheel will not be reinvented.”