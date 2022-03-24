A month after the start of the offensive: the Ukrainian army pushes the Russian forces to retreat around Kyiv – Politics

Habeck: Immediate ban on gas, oil and coal from Russia cannot be imposed

According to Federal Economy Minister Robert Habeck (the Greens), Germany is not in a position to impose an immediate ban on coal, oil or gas from Russia. It was bittersweet to admit that, Habeck said Thursday at the Bundestag in Berlin. But this does not mean that nothing has been done. Step by step, the federal government is working to reduce this dependency.

The minister added that he understood the urgency with which people were saying “make it faster”. He admitted that the immediate ban on the three commodities could change the rules of the game and that the situation would change immediately. He stressed that “probably not,” referring to Russian attacks on countries such as Georgia and Syria, the annexation of Crimea, and sanctions imposed years ago. Therefore it cannot be assumed with certainty that such measures will lead to an immediate result.

Habeck emphasized that the policy of the Federal Government was not to act without thinking, but to create the conditions step by step for Germany to struggle for freedom in foreign and security policy so that the actions it was taking could be tracked. “This is the order of the day.” (epd)