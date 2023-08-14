reading time: 5 minutes

Poland – The oldest and most prestigious golf course in Poland has been controlled by an international criminal since 2013, who has been stealing from the official owner and club members for a decade. Now the members and the rightful owner of the golf course are taking action to rectify the situation.

It has recently emerged that Nimrod Tavi, an Israeli citizen who was temporarily assigned the job of managing the Ragzio Golf Course in 2013, is in fact a former lawyer who fled his business partners in the US and Israel after his fraudulent practices were exposed. .

A brief history of the well-known golf course

The first Warsaw golf course in Ragasaw was one of the first golf courses in Poland to open after reunification in 1989. Built by the Swedes, it was an exclusive club from the start that quickly made a name for itself.

In 1999, First Warsaw Golf was acquired by Duson Park, now a 70-year-old Korean citizen. For the next ten years he ran the course himself and ran the club. Unfortunately, the site was flooded in 2010 and the clubhouse burned down. The property was not insured. Desperate Mr. Park entered into a partnership with the Israeli public company Landmark, represented by Israeli citizen Nimrod Tavey. The agreement was for Tavi to purchase land adjacent to the golf course, on which Landmark had taken out a mortgage.

Mr. Park did not know, however, that Taffy’s Landmark Corporation was in serious financial trouble after failing to repay $100 million in bonds. As a result, Nimrod Tavi was forced to flee Israel in 2012. He eventually took refuge in Poland, where he made the aforementioned investment with Mr. Park. When Taffy arrived in Poland, he was living in a shed at the entrance to the golf course.

The golf course became the property of a Polish company called NMD Sp. z oo About, of which Dooson Park was the major contributor. Interestingly, the latter sold a 10% stake not to Nimrod Tavey but to his French wife Irene Tavey nee Masson. She was also appointed operator of the golf course, contractually paying a reasonable rental fee to NMD Ltd. Payment must be made.

Nimrod Tavi obtained power of attorney from his wife to represent her interests in the community and to run the golf course. As a result, he was the one who made the decisions at First Warsaw Golf, but without taking responsibility for them.

In this video, taken by a club member in July 2023, Tavis’ reaction can be seen when attempts were made to close the golf course for the first time.

Taffy’s real face

Mr. Park has agreed with the Tavi family to give them shares in NMD Ltd. For sale in slices. However, he has so far only received the first payment of $15,000. Tavi did not make a single payment under the operator’s contract either, and it did from the very beginning. He also owes the municipality of Jablona more than PLN 3 million in unpaid property taxes. All in the name of his wife.

Nimrod Taffy, who has been hiding in Poland from creditors in Israel and the United States, has been living at someone else’s expense for the past decade. He leads a lavish lifestyle, living in a prestigious apartment in the center of Warsaw and spending large sums on entertainment, cars and parties – all funded by the proceeds of the golf course, for which he pays no fees.

But to make matters worse, in 2018 the Taffy family tried to illegally take over First Warsaw Golf. Irene Taffy, without properly informing the shareholders, called a general meeting at which she increased the company’s share capital by 100,000 zlotys, becoming the majority shareholder. Dooson Park only found out about this in 2019, after which he immediately took action against Nimrod and Irene Tavi.

After a four-year legal battle in which the Taves family evaded the law to prolong the operation, the court found Erin Tavey guilty of illegally increasing the company’s capital. Erin Taffy faces criminal prosecution for this fraudulent act, which will likely result in her conviction and possible imprisonment.

It is worth noting the current state of the oldest golf course in Poland. While a rival venue in southern Warsaw has extensive infrastructure, an elegant clubhouse with a great restaurant, a well-known hotel with a spa and wellness center, a horse farm, a tennis court, a general aviation airport and a number of properties for rent or for sale, the Rajszew Golf Course has to offer club members Relax in a restaurant located in a “tent” open all year round.

This is the only “building” on the 67-acre site, along with two wooden “huts” used as offices. Access to the course itself is via a potholed road where you can flatten a tire or lose your suspension at speeds over 15km/h.

The future of the golf course

Erin Taffy faces a series of criminal charges that could lead to imprisonment. Several members of Rajszew Golf Club resigned their membership out of disgust with the person Nimrod Tavi and his management style and instead joined other nearby golf courses. “I could see the scene [Tavis] Call us, said a former member of the club. “He made many promises that he did not keep, even though I was trying to organize tournaments and generate income for the club. I just had to leave because of his lies and false promises. The man has no dignity.”

“The golf course in Rajszew is the best and most interesting in the Warsaw area,” says another longtime club member. However, the investments the current management have made to keep the place in good condition is definitely below average. And the club is a patriotic joke, something that belongs in the camp, not an exclusive golf club.”

A litigation for control of Ragzio Golf Course is currently in court, but the land registry clearly shows Dooson Park as the owner, who granted Irene Taffy the temporary right to operate the golf course in 2013. Since then, Dooson Park has not received any of the agreed profits. , despite the golf course being profitable and being the controlling shareholder.

The golf course also defaulted on payments to the community and a number of other creditors. To combat Taffy’s fraudulent actions, Park had no choice but to shut down the golf course to clarify the situation and restore order.

Today, as per the decision of the rightful owner, the golf course in Rajszew remains closed for security reasons. However, Nimrod Tavi did not seem to accept this. With great persistence, he tries to convince everyone that the golf course is a normal course, often acting aggressively, destroying Mr. Park’s property and posing a danger to the local population.

As a result of his coping work, one person was actually injured and had to be taken to the emergency room, where he needed four stitches.

Park said, “I have returned to Poland from Korea after ten years to take back control of my golf course, and I believe we are on the right track with our new management team and renaming of the Warsaw National Golf Club course, which will bring a new sense of pride and loyalty to our members and the Polish golf community.” I firmly believe that we will emerge from the current turmoil with renewed vigor and that we will once again be the leading golf club in Poland.”