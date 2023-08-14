Heidi Klum walking in Capri in a bold outfit

Model Heidi Klum likes to be more visible on her Instagram channel. Photo: Getty Images/Arnold Jerocki

If you scroll through Heidi Klum’s Instagram account, you’ll currently feel like you’re on vacation yourself. Whether it’s tight bikini shots on the beach, restaurant photos with Mediterranean food or videos from the boat trip in Italy: the 50-year-old model shares almost every impression of her trip to Europe.

Heidi currently lives on the Italian island of Capri with part of her family and tries to bring her followers closer to Italian culture – sometimes wearing skimpy bikinis. In a new post, Heidi shows herself with just a bit of cloth, but this outfit should have also caused a stir in Capri.

Heidi leaves room for speculation revealingly

Heidi Klum shows off a series of photos and videos from Capri, apparently from sightseeing the day before. Heidi can be seen in a black one-piece bodysuit where the top and bottom parts are connected with thin straps.

A video taken from the side shows that the look is very revealing, especially in the abdomen area. The thin straps also imply that the model may not be wearing any underwear under the outfit.

A little later, she also shared a photo with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. Then she leans without makeup on the shoulder of the singer, who is intently working on his laptop.

Vacation photos show a glimpse into family life in Capri

Last weekend it was Heidi can often be seen in Capri with her mother, Erna. Meanwhile, husband Tom delighted fans of the “Rocco del Schlacko” music festival in Saarland, where he performed with his band Tokio Hotel.

In this video you can see how Heidi Klum shows herself in a bikini on vacation:

Recently, there were rumors that Heidi was unhappy with her partner’s frequent absences and that the relationship between the two was suffering. To celebrate the anniversary, the model then posted videos of being in love with his partner again.

In addition to the amazing number of bikini photos, Heidi’s Instagram profile is something of a celebrity in the celebrity world for something else. The 50-year-old has completely turned off the comment post for her account. In a question-and-answer session on social media, she justified this with her “mental health”.

Heidi Klum has been living in the USA since the 1990s but often comes to her home in Germany for photography and other jobs. Even at their luxury villa in Los Angeles, fans on Instagram keep getting private insights.