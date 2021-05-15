entertainment

Germany has brought Great Britain back to the virus risk list due to various problems

May 16, 2021
Ulva Robson

Germany has brought the UK back into its list of Covid-19 risk areas, compounding the impact of the UK’s increase in cases related to what is known as the Indian alternative.

The change, which will take effect on Sunday, is due to the “at least limited incidence” of the B.1.617.2 variable, which was first detected in India by the Robert Koch Institute of the German Health Ministry He said in a press release Friday.

Germany reversed its stance four weeks after removing the United Kingdom from its list of dangerous areas. This alternative threatened the government’s plan to end the lockdown on the pandemic. RKI said the UK was added due to the virus variant rather than the relatively small number of cases compared to the country’s population.

