Abuse of American gymnasts: Nassar victims receive millions in damages from the department

Larry Nassar has been a physician for USA Gymnastics and at Michigan State University for over 20 years. During this time he sexually assaulted 265 female athletes. They are now receiving compensation from the Ministry of Justice due to the slow investigation. The Deputy Public Prosecutor apologizes.

The US Department of Justice will pay millions in damages to several victims of abuse committed by sports doctor and former gymnastics official Larry Nassar. According to a statement, 139 administrative cases related to allegations of sexual assault against Nassar were settled. The compensation amount is $138.7 million.

In a lawsuit filed by the top security agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the affected women and girls were accused of following up on reports of abuse too late, allowing Nassar to commit more crimes for more than a year until his arrest in the fall of 2016. The Justice Department said the settlement reached It has now been reached that resolves the administrative lawsuits filed against the United States.

Nasser was sentenced to 175 years in prison

For decades, Nassar “abused his position by betraying the trust of the people under his care and medical supervision while shirking responsibility,” Assistant Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer was quoted in the statement as saying. “These allegations should have been taken seriously from the beginning. Although these settlements will not undo the harm Nassar caused, we hope they will help provide the critical support victims of his crimes need to heal further.”

Nassar, now 60, was a USA Gymnastics doctor and a gymnast at Michigan State University for more than two decades. During this time he is said to have sexually assaulted 265 women and girls, including Olympic champions Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney. FBI Chief Christopher Wray admitted his agency's “inexcusable” failures in a statement to the US Senate in September 2021. Nassar pleaded guilty in November 2017, and was convicted of more than 250 counts of sexual assault in three sentences totaling 175 years in prison. the prison. International star Biles also testified at the trial alongside more than 150 other affected people.

Victims of the abuse have already received compensation, and the total now stands at nearly $1 billion. In 2018, Nassar's former employer, Michigan State University, promised a $500 million settlement, and a $380 million agreement was reached with USA Gymnastics in 2021.