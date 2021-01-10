Ariel Pink shot down the record company after attending a pro-Trump rally

The label tweeted that she had “decided to quit work due to recent events.” [its] Working relationship “with the artist.

Pink – real name Ariel Marcus Rosenberg – was heavily criticized earlier this week after it was reported that he was present at a pro-Trump rally in the White House lawn on Wednesday (Jan.6), shortly before a mob, some of whom were armed, stormed U.S. Capitol building.

Respond to fan criticism on Twitter, Pink confirmed his presence at the rally but disputed claims that he was part of the mob that stormed the Capitol.

The 42-year-old wrote, “I was in Washington to show my peaceful support for the president. I attended the gathering on the White House lawn and went back to the hotel and took a nap. The case is closed.”

He added, “I have neither defended nor did I defend violent confrontation or riots. You must be my upbringing.

Over the past week, the artist – who has said “Trump and his team are the geniuses of our time” – has also shared his support for Trump’s exposed allegations of voter fraud, while making it clear that he accepts the president-elect. Joe Biden He won the election.

Mexican Summer has released Pink's latest album, Dedicated to Bobby Jameson, In 2018, and Pink's upcoming music was due out later this month on January 29.

The Los Angeles-born musician became famous for his first single, “Round and Round,” which was the number 1 record for 2010 by pitchfork.