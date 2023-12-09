Music: USA: Christmas Surprise Replaces Mariah Carey – Entertainment

However, this isn’t her first leap to the top of the charts: she already achieved it in the 1960s with the singles “I’m Sorry” and “I Wanna Be Wanted.” In all, Lee, who has been married for 60 years and has two children, brought nearly 50 songs to the Top 100 charts of the 1960s, sold more than 100 million albums, won awards like the Grammys, and made the rock ‘n’ roll charts. “Roll Hall of Fame as well as Country Music.”

How did Brenda Lee start her career?

In Germany she appeared at the opening show for The Beatles. Lee comes from a poor background and was able to use her success to help support her family. In the 1980s, things became quieter for Lee, but every now and then she released a new album or single.

In recent years, the undisputed “Queen of Christmas” has always been Mariah Carey. “All I Want for Christmas is You,” the 54-year-old’s hit song, which was first released in 1994, reached the top of the charts for the first time in 2019 and again every year until 2022. In Germany, Carey jumped back to the top of the charts again this year on Friday (December 8) — her fifth straight year, marking the Christmas song’s 14th week total at No. 1.

In the USA, Carey is currently at number two, with Christmas songs making up more than half of the top ten. This year, however, Lee surprisingly established herself as the “Queen of Christmas” with the song “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” — and Carey immediately sent her flowers for it, Lee announced in an Instagram photo. The accompanying card read: “Dear Ms. Brenda, Congratulations on your historic number 1. Have a wonderful birthday. With love, Maria,” and he sent me birthday greetings via Instagram.