December 9, 2023

USA: A Christmas surprise replaces Mariah Carey – Culture & Entertainment

December 9, 2023

New York/Berlin (dpa) – Brenda Lee was only thirteen years old when she recorded the song “Rockin’around the Christmas Tree.” Shortly before, the girl, who was born in the American city of Atlanta, Georgia, in 1944, had signed her first record contract after appearing on radio shows and talent competitions for several years. Songwriter Johnny Marks, who died in 1985 and who had previously created the songs “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” is said to have specifically wanted Little Lee to record his new Christmas song.

This year, the song, released in 1958, turns 65, and singer Lee turns 79 on Monday (December 11) – and now “Rockin’around the Christmas Tree” has reached the top of the US charts for the first time. The Christmas hit, which has also been sung by stars such as Kim Wilde, Cyndi Lauper, LeAnn Rimes, Justin Bieber and Kelly Clarkson, has reached the US charts repeatedly over its 65 years, including in the past four years. For years it reached number two, but now it reaches number one for the first time since its release.

