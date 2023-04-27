NFL Draft 2023 stream: Who’s showing off NFL talent picks on TV and live today?

every year thereafter power Football players can colleges in the United States for the NFL Draft.

For all football fans around the world, the draft is the biggest highlight of the NFL offseason as their favorite teams try to compete with the NFL. The best college players To promote. But where can you watch the mega event live?

All information about transfer 2023 NFL Draft In a glance.

Date and time: When will the 2023 NFL Draft take place?

The project will be implemented this year April 27-29, 2023 instead of. In Union Station Square Kansas City The draft will take place in front of many spectators. It is already a file 88th draft in NFL history. In general, the draft passed Seven rounds.

TV celebs Patrick Isom and Christophe “Ike” Domich will not be presenting the NFL draft live for ProSieben this year. Broadcast rights will pass to RTL for the next season.

Stream: How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

The big change can be felt on German NFL TV for the first time in the draft. RTL The NFL will be broadcast on free German TV from next season. the Draft Is there th first transmission From the broadcaster’s own home. on nitroa special interest channel from RTL, and RTL+ The NFL Draft will be televised. Also with Monday download single options NFL Gamepass or DazenSubscriptions You can follow the draft directly.

In addition to RTL, the Paid streaming service DAZN It is also expected to acquire the rights to broadcast the draft.

Unfortunately, RTL only broadcasts the first round of the NFL Draft on free TV on Nitro. If you want to follow Day 2 and 3 of the NFL Talent Pick live, you need an RTL+ subscription. But there is good news here, too. who join One-month free trial subscription Holt can also catch up on the rest of the NFL Draft completely for free.

Nitro: NFL Draft 2023 live on free TV

Friday, April 28th from 12:30 a.m LIVE: 2023 NFL Draft, Day 1 (Round 1) — with German commentary

RTL+: NFL Draft 2023 live stream

Friday, April 28th from 12:30 a.m LIVE: 2023 NFL Draft, Day 1 (Round 1) — with German commentary

Saturday, April 29th from 12:30 a.m LIVE: 2023 NFL Draft, Day 2 (Rounds 2 through 3) – with original USA commentary

Saturday, April 29th at 6:00 PM LIVE: 2023 NFL Draft, Day 3 (Rounds 4 through 7) – with original USA commentary

LIVE: 2023 NFL Draft, Day 2 (Rounds 2 through 3) – with original USA commentary Saturday, April 29th at 6:00 PM LIVE: 2023 NFL Draft, Day 3 (Rounds 4 through 7) – with original USA commentary

DAZN & NFL Gamepass: NFL Draft 2023 was broadcast live on NFL Network

Friday, April 28th from 12:30 a.m LIVE: 2023 NFL Draft, Day 1 (Round 1) – with original USA commentary

Saturday, April 29th from 12:30 a.m LIVE: 2023 NFL Draft, Day 2 (Rounds 2 through 3) – with original USA commentary

Saturday, April 29th at 6:00 PM LIVE: 2023 NFL Draft, Day 3 (Rounds 4 through 7) – with original USA commentary

LIVE: 2023 NFL Draft, Day 2 (Rounds 2 through 3) – with original USA commentary Saturday, April 29th at 6:00 PM LIVE: 2023 NFL Draft, Day 3 (Rounds 4 through 7) – with original USA commentary

NFL Draft on RTL with a fresh team of experts live from the USA

RTL’s broadcast will give German soccer fans a sneak peek into next season’s NFL coverage on German free-to-air TV. For the first time in this composition, the performances will be led by football experts Sebastian VollmerAnd Marcus Kuhnand Jan connector and “Netman” Alex von Kuczkowski.

Initially, RTL would be the first ever television team to draft an NFL Live from USA Present.