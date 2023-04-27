Edemissen power outage currently on April 27, 2023: here there are power outages

And in Edemissen there was a power outage on Wednesday afternoon in the postcode area 31234. All reports about a power outage in Edemissen, which has been in place since April 26, 2023 and which you can consult, can be found here on news.de

Up-to-date Edemissen breakdowns and maintenance

According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, there is currently a message for the city of Edemissen. This is an entry from the power grid operator Avacon Netz GmbH for a single error. In Edemissen in Lower Saxony, there is only electricity in homes for an average of 10 minutes a year. In all other federal states as well, downtime is limited to a few minutes. In the vast majority of cases there are “only” very limited locally low voltage faults. In the following overview you will find all information about crash reports in the region.

The following bugs are currently available on Edemissen on April 27, 2023

in the supply area Edemisser Landstraße: Wiesen pharmacy (within a radius of about 1 km) in Ebensen, Edemissen (postal code 31234, Bienne district) Avacon Netz GmbH There is a temporary error. The problems have been here since April 26, 2023, 2:24 PM. The search for the cause is currently underway, which is expected to continue until approximately 5:20 p.m.

(Status: 04/27/2023, 01:28)

Edemissen Power Outage Reporting: How does my error report get to the right place?

If you are affected by a power outage, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Here you can access error information from your Avacon Netz network operator. A look into the future – what will the German electricity grid look like in the future? Germany’s electricity grid is one of the largest and most modern in the world and plays an important role in the transition to renewable energies. The Federal Ministry of Economics is working to make the energy grid suitable for the energy transition. This includes needs-based expansion of the power grid and continuous adaptation to the demands of the energy transition. Electric mobility also imposes new demands on the power grid. Distribution networks must become “smart” to cover the growing demand for electricity. The German Energy Agency (DENA) is working on concepts for the electricity grid of the future. The goal is to make the electricity grid more flexible and efficient and to facilitate the integration of renewable energies. The power grid is the backbone of a successful energy transition, and it is constantly evolving to meet the growing demands.

In comparison: regional differences in power grid disturbances

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

