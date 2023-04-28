WWE Houseshow results from Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, UK on 04/27/2023

Live house show from World Wrestling Entertainment

Location: AO Arena Birmingham in Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Date: April 27, 2023

Spectators: about 7,800 spectators

As part of their UK tour, the WWE entourage made a stop in Manchester, England today. RAW is currently touring the UK performing at a number of house shows. After starting in Birmingham, the final show will take place in Northern Ireland via Manchester. Then there is the degree in Belfast. Finally, on Saturday, there’s a home show in Paris, France, before heading back to the States.

1. Match

3 vs 2 handicap match

Bianca Belair and Ascua beat Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY).

2. Match

Singles match

Rick Boggs defeated Baron Corbin.

3. Match

Singles match

Dominic Mysterio (with Damien Priest) defeated Dolph Ziggler.

4. Match

tag team match

Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) beat the maximum number of male models (Mace and Mansour).

5. Match

Singles match

Seth Rollins defeated The Miz.

— fans sang the Architect’s song for over eight minutes, though The Miz eventually did their best to stop it.

6. Match

Singles match

Bronson Reed defeated Dexter Lumis.

7. Match

US Championship

Singles match

Bobby Lashley won against Austin Theory (c) by disqualification.

Austin Theory retains his title.

8. Match

Singles match

Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor.

Cody Rhodes once again received very strong feedback.

Sources: Twitter: @WEUK, locksresults.com, wrestlingbodyslam.com, turnheelwrestling.com

Discuss these findings with the many other wrestling fans on our forum! Click!