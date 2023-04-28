WWE Houseshow results from Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, UK on 04/27/2023

Live house show from World Wrestling Entertainment
Location: AO Arena Birmingham in Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Date: April 27, 2023
Spectators: about 7,800 spectators
As part of their UK tour, the WWE entourage made a stop in Manchester, England today. RAW is currently touring the UK performing at a number of house shows. After starting in Birmingham, the final show will take place in Northern Ireland via Manchester. Then there is the degree in Belfast. Finally, on Saturday, there’s a home show in Paris, France, before heading back to the States.
1. Match
3 vs 2 handicap match
Bianca Belair and Ascua beat Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY).
2. Match
Singles match
Rick Boggs defeated Baron Corbin.
3. Match
Singles match
Dominic Mysterio (with Damien Priest) defeated Dolph Ziggler.
4. Match
tag team match
Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) beat the maximum number of male models (Mace and Mansour).
5. Match
Singles match
Seth Rollins defeated The Miz.
— fans sang the Architect’s song for over eight minutes, though The Miz eventually did their best to stop it.
6. Match
Singles match
Bronson Reed defeated Dexter Lumis.
7. Match
US Championship
Singles match
Bobby Lashley won against Austin Theory (c) by disqualification.
Austin Theory retains his title.
8. Match
Singles match
Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor.
Cody Rhodes once again received very strong feedback.
Sources: Twitter: @WEUK, locksresults.com, wrestlingbodyslam.com, turnheelwrestling.com
Discuss these findings with the many other wrestling fans on our forum! Click!
“Award-winning music trailblazer. Gamer. Lifelong alcohol enthusiast. Thinker. Passionate analyst.”