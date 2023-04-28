Hisense is committed to providing consumers…

QINGDAO, China, April 20 /PRNewswire/

Leading home appliances and consumer electronics brand Hisense today released the results of a study on the viewing habits of UK TV owners as part of its drive to better understand and serve consumers in one of the company’s key international markets.

“The reason behind Hisense’s existence is to give people more opportunities to enjoy a good life, spend time with their loved ones, and pursue common interests and passions. While these hobbies and priorities are shared by people all over the world, at Hisense we realize that a thorough understanding of each country and its culture Unique television is a prerequisite for international success. Gaining this understanding will enable us to direct and communicate with viewers on site more effectively and credibly.”

“Our technology is designed to provide the best possible listening and viewing experience,” said Catherine Fang, Executive Vice President, Hisense Guangzhou International. Through its commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology, Hisense will continue to provide consumers with opportunities to experience happy moments, whether it is with loved ones or moments when they need comfort. Personal “.

The study focused on Britons’ attitudes towards popular TV series – and their mainstream music – and the impact of these attitudes on TV buying decisions. Half of the respondents (49%) watch their favorite programs to unwind and a third (30%) watch them as a way to stay with the family.

In this context, it is not surprising that many British households plan to upgrade their televisions (34%). Picture quality (73%), screen size (70%) and sound quality (58%) were the top priorities for consumers considering a purchase.

Television has been widely credited with playing an important role in British culture. Nearly a third (29%) said it was a “national pastime,” and the same number of respondents said watching good TV makes them happier.

With ULED X and U8 arriving in the UK soon, Hisense hopes to introduce more high-quality products to strengthen its position in the UK and internationally and bring the ultimate experience into consumers’ lives.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global brand of home appliances and consumer electronics. Hisense’s businesses include multimedia products (focusing on smart TVs), home appliances, and smart IT information. Recently, Hisense has grown rapidly and now operates in more than 160 countries.

