Dig into Ex Piqué and a fresh start in the USA

Singer Shakira said goodbye to her hometown of Barcelona on her official Instagram account. With a photo of the Spanish city, she first explains why she moved there in the first place: “I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability,” the 46-year-old writes. She wants to offer her children the aforementioned stability “now in another corner of the world.”

Departure, the post goes on, is understood as “a new chapter in the search for happiness.” She couldn’t resist digging into ex-husband Gerard Pique, whom she didn’t mention by name. Because her thanks go to the city of Barcelona, ​​”where I learned that friendship undoubtedly lasts longer than love. Thanks to everyone there who encouraged me, dried my tears, inspired me and let me grow.”

Will Shakira go to the United States?

It is not known where Shakira and her two children, Milan, ten years old, and Sasha, two years his junior, are going. According to reports, it is conceivable that they will move to the United States together, more specifically to Miami in Florida. The singer’s family lives there.

Colombian singer Shakira and Spanish soccer star Pique, who recently announced his retirement, ended their relationship in June 2022. The two had been in a relationship for twelve years. Pique's split made headlines again when Shakira released "BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53" in January. Many fans saw it as a revenge song.