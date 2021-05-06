India broke the daily record for COVID with 412,000 confirmed cases

India once again broke its record of coronavirus cases and daily deaths upon its arrival on Thursday The country is experiencing an escalating crisis It made it worse because of the professor Severe lack of oxygen.

The number of newly confirmed infections It arrived at 412262 on ThursdayIt is the second time this month that the number of daily cases exceeds 400,000, while the Ministry of Health has reported 3,980 new deaths in the past 24 hours. Experts said both figures were considered underestimated.

Demand on Medical oxygen in the state It also jumped seven times, which made the problem worse.

The Times of India reported that 11 patients with Covid-19 virus died on Wednesday evening when the pressure in the oxygen line suddenly decreased, possibly due to valve malfunction.

Indian Minister of Health Dr. Harsh Vardan said there is not enough oxygen in the country devastated by the coronavirus. Wikimedia

Most of the clinics in India do not have stand-alone facilities that directly generate oxygen to patients. Doctors usually rely on liquid oxygen that is stored in bottles and transported in tanks. However, coverage in the most affected areas is very low.

A volunteer prepares a family for coronavirus patients in a newly built patient care room in Mumbai, India. Franchise Sheikh / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Harsh Vadhan, the country’s health minister, claimed that there was an adequate supply of oxygen but it was difficult to get it to where it was most needed. Most of the oxygen is produced in the eastern parts of the country, but the demand is increasing in the northern and western parts.

Health workers in PPE usually take care of the people admitted to the COVID-19 Care Center at LNJP Hospital, New Delhi. Raj Karaj / Hindustan Times via Getty Images

On Tuesday, India set up a dock between Bahrain and Kuwait in the Persian Gulf to transport oxygen tankers.

People are given vaccines at a mobile vaccination center in Mumbai, India. Pratik Chorge / Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Experts For The Washington Post Vijay Raghavan, chief scientific advisor to the Indian government, said K. Vijay Raghavan, chief scientific advisor to the Indian government, said India could soon witness 500,000 new cases per day a day before the number of cases began to increase. The current phase of the crisis is “a very critical period for the country”.

India reported 3,980 new coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours. Sanjeev Verma / Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Rich western countries such as the United States, Britain and Germany are rushing to conduct rapid tests, oxygen and treatments in the country, in addition to enhanced materials to produce vaccines that enable the manufacture of 20 million doses of AstraZeneca.

A woman receives the Coffeeshield vaccine on May 6, 2021 at the Dawoodi Bohra Saifi Ambulance Center in Mumbai, India. Franchise Sheikh / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Indian government denied reports that it had waited seven days for a plan to distribute foreign medical care in place. It described it as “completely misleading” and stated that a simplified allocation mechanism had been put in place.

