Elections In Scotland – Stay away from the annoying English

Scots vote for their Parliament and wonder how long they want London to be able to sponsor them. Because they feel bolder, more modern, and different anyway. Alexander Mulor from Edinburgh

Prime Minister Nicolas Sturgeon has a good chance of winning her Scottish National Party with an outright majority. Foto: Russell Cheyne (Pool / Getty Images)

Angus Robertson stands outside the Tesco supermarket on Nicholson Street this afternoon, looking at his shoulder bag. It didn’t take long before he pulled out a yellow safety jacket and slipped it over his black jacket so everyone could see what’s on his back: stronger than Scotland. Scotland’s strongest. And of course the best. This is his promise.

Robertson, 51, white sneakers, jeans, has come to the south side of Edinburgh to campaign. He goes house-to-house here and throws leaflets into mailboxes. If there is no mailbox, it rings the doorbell and is waiting for someone to open it. If not, then it continues. It’s boring, but fun sometimes. Because this is the last week before the election, Robertson is out for several hours twice a day.