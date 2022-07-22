NBC orders a missing person drama starring Shanola Hampton

Rude actress Shanola Hampton is set to star in a new NBC series as a crisis manager dealing with missing persons issues. Also in the cast are newly coveted Mark Paul Gosselaar and Brett Dalton. Greg Berlanti produces again.

More than 600,000 people are reported missing in the United States each year. More than half of them are BIPoC and they are often forgotten and never reappear. out loud lately TVLine The delegated NBC Found chain wants to deal with these cases and has already set up a staff. Executive producer and prominent actress Shanola Hampton, best known from the Showtime series Shameless, is leading the way.

Hampton’s character serieshave found“She is PR employee Gabi Mosley, who was once considered missing and now leads the crisis management team that takes care of such cases. However, no one doubts that this daily heroine is guarding a dark secret…

Other starring roles will include Mark-Paul Gosselaar (saved by the bell) and Brett Dalton (the Marvel Agents of SHIELD), as well as Gabriel Walsh (9-1-1), Arlene Escribeta (The Division), Karan Oberoi (Roswell, NM) and Kelly. Williams (Lie to Me) in the cast.

Berlanti Productions Behind the project developed by series maker Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All American). She said in the statement:Getting “find” on air and sharing it with everyone is an incredible dream come true. The situation of disappeared persons in this country is in fact an epidemic of its own. The inspiration of making “Found” is not just to entertain, but also to be part of the solution.”

Lisa Katz, Head of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal added:We are excited to be collaborating with Greg Berlanti and Nkechi Carroll on this amazing project so dear to their hearts. Found is very exciting while at the same time highlighting a very important topic and we know that with this collection at the helm of these stories these stories will be authentic in all aspects of the production. Also, we were eager to find a format for Shanola, and this project at NBC couldn’t have been a better fit for her.”

