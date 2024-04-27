Happy ending in Canada: Baby orca frees itself from pool after weeks

– An orca calf frees itself from a pool on Canada's west coast weeks later A baby whale was left alone after its mother washed ashore. People devised a rescue plan, but now it has gone to sea.

Happy ending: A two-year-old orca calf freed itself from a lagoon where it had been trapped for days – pictured last Friday. Photo: Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press (Keystone)

Here you can find additional external content. If you agree that cookies are set by external providers and that personal data is transmitted through them to external providers, you can allow all cookies and display external content directly. Allow cookies More info

An orphaned baby orca has freed itself from a pool on Canada's west coast where it had been stranded for weeks. This was announced on Friday by the Ehatesat tribe, a tribe that has been tracking and trying to save the young killer whale. Accordingly, the female cub swam from a pool off the coast of Vancouver Island at high tide early in the morning.

People tried to help: A rescue plan called for boats, divers and nets to catch the calf in the shallows of the reef. Photo: Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press (Keystone)

… and then load it onto a transport vehicle using a cloth sling. The assistants prepared the materials last week. Photo: Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press (Keystone)

The whale pup was seen by only a few past the beach where its pregnant mother died in late March. The baby whale was trapped in the pool for several weeks.

The Ehattesaht tribe named the animal Brave Little Huntress. Together with the fishermen, they made several attempts to return the baby whale to the open sea. According to media reports, they tried, among other things, to pull the animal out of the pond with a net. Orca songs were also played for him to show him the way out of the pool.

Four weeks ago, the female calf was left alone in a three-kilometer-long lake after its mother disappeared. Photo: Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press (Keystone)

However, the baby whale's danger is not over when it leaves the lake. His assistants explained that he must now swim further out to sea so that his clan or school could hear his calls in the technical language. As such, officials are urging visitors to stay away from the baby killer whale.

Whales make headlines

AFP/oli

Did you find the error?