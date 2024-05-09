May 9, 2024

US officials accuse Tesla of blocking unionization at New York factory

Jordan Lambert May 9, 2024 1 min read

A U.S. labor agency has accused Tesla of discouraging unionization by banning workers at an assembly plant in Buffalo, New York, from using phones and other devices, an agency spokesman said Thursday.

An official with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) filed a complaint late Wednesday that a Tesla workplace rule prohibiting the use, recording and storing or sharing of personal technology violates US labor law, spokeswoman Kayla Plato said.

Reuters could not immediately obtain a copy of the complaint.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is being heard by an administrative law judge, whose decision can be appealed to a five-member labor board and then to a federal appeals court. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July, Plateau said.

The United Auto Workers union has been trying to organize workers at Tesla factories for years. In November, it announced a renewed push to organize non-union plants across the country. (Reporting by Daniel Wiesner in Albany, New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

