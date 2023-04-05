2023 Women’s Final 2023 Broadcast: TV & Stream | Women’s final

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 winners England will meet South American champions Brazil in the first women’s final. The match takes place at Wembley on Thursday 6 April.

Where in Europe will the Women’s Finalsima be televised?

UEFA.tv The game will be broadcast live in all regions except South America and territories with a broadcast partner (see list below).

Andorra: Canal +

Czech Republic: AMC Sports

Denmark: TV2 sports

Finland: YLE

France: Canal +

Hungary: AMC Sport

Iceland: Vodafone

Israel: Charlton

Italy: RAI

Monaco: Canal +

Netherlands: ESPN

Norway: Television 2

Poland: TVP

Portugal: Sports TV

Republic of Ireland: ITV

Romania: Antenna

Slovakia: AMC Sport

Spain: RDVE

Sweden: SVT

Switzerland: SRG SRF2 , RTS , RSI Canal+

Turkey itself: Saran

Ukraine: Mekogo

United Kingdom: ITV

Where are the women’s finals broadcast in the rest of the world?

Central America: ESPN

Belize, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama

French abroad: Channel +

French Guiana, French Polynesia, French Antarctic Territories, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, Réunion, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Valais and Futuna

Haiti: Channel +

Sub-Saharan Africa: Channel +

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Swaziland, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea- Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, Somalia, Saint Helena and Ascension, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar, Zimbabwe

United States and American Territories: Univision (Spanish language rights)

American Samoa, Guam and Mariana Islands, Midway, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands