2023 Women’s Final 2023 Broadcast: TV & Stream | Women’s final

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 winners England will meet South American champions Brazil in the first women’s final. The match takes place at Wembley on Thursday 6 April.
Where in Europe will the Women’s Finalsima be televised?
UEFA.tv The game will be broadcast live in all regions except South America and territories with a broadcast partner (see list below).
Andorra: Canal +
Czech Republic: AMC Sports
Denmark: TV2 sports
Finland: YLE
France: Canal +
Hungary: AMC Sport
Iceland: Vodafone
Israel: Charlton
Italy: RAI
Monaco: Canal +
Netherlands: ESPN
Norway: Television 2
Poland: TVP
Portugal: Sports TV
Republic of Ireland: ITV
Romania: Antenna
Slovakia: AMC Sport
Spain: RDVE
Sweden: SVT
Switzerland: SRG SRF2 , RTS , RSI Canal+
Turkey itself: Saran
Ukraine: Mekogo
United Kingdom: ITV
Where are the women’s finals broadcast in the rest of the world?
Central America: ESPN
Belize, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama
French abroad: Channel +
French Guiana, French Polynesia, French Antarctic Territories, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, Réunion, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Valais and Futuna
Haiti: Channel +
Sub-Saharan Africa: Channel +
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Swaziland, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea- Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, Somalia, Saint Helena and Ascension, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar, Zimbabwe
United States and American Territories: Univision (Spanish language rights)
American Samoa, Guam and Mariana Islands, Midway, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands
“Communicator. Entrepreneur. Introvert. Passionate problem solver. Organizer. Social media ninja.”