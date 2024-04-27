Great Britain: King Charles wants to attend public meetings again

King Charles III may return to public engagements after being sidelined by cancer. Treatment will continue, but doctors are “sufficiently satisfied with the progress to allow the monarch to resume many public duties,” Buckingham Palace said. It's not clear how long treatment should be continued, but progress so far is “very encouraging” and doctors are positive.

The British monarch will visit the cancer hospital with his wife Queen Camilla on Tuesday to meet with doctors and patients there, the palace wrote. The Japanese imperial couple are scheduled to visit at the end of June and will be welcomed by Charles and Camilla at Buckingham Palace.

Charles is “very encouraged to return to some public duties and is very grateful for the continued care and expertise of his medical team,” a palace spokesman said.

However, it remains unclear whether Charles will take part in major events such as his Trooping the Color birthday parade or the commemoration of the Allied landings in Normandy 80 years ago. A palace spokesman said there would be no full summer program, adding that any public appearance would be announced at short notice and subject to medical advice.

Charles' cancer was made public in early February. It was discovered during routine prostate surgery. It is not known what type of cancer it is. But it may not be prostate cancer. Then the king temporarily withdrew from public life. However, he held functions such as weekly audience with the Prime Minister. He has been receiving outpatient treatment since then.

The King's niece, Princess Kate, announced her cancer diagnosis at the end of March. She was diagnosed after surgery for what was initially not suspected to be cancer. Unlike the king, she is completely out of a royal position.