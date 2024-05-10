Large Sunspot Cluster AR 13664 – Science Spectrum

Photo reader astronomy: Large sunspot cluster AR 13664
In the afternoon, Peter had the foresight and made the clouds disappear. So I was able to record the large group in high resolution with a 15cm aperture. When looking at the cluster with the naked eye through eclipse glasses, the cluster was a very light object, even for the inexperienced!
Data about the image
|Goal
|sun
|location
|Bavaria, Lower Allgäu
|time
|
May 9, 2024 at 2:25 PM UTC
|camera
|ASI290MM
|Telescope/lens
|15cm SCT
|Multiple
|G11
|Exposure time
|0.36 ms per frame
|Post-processing
|Autostakkert!4, Fitswork, PS CS 5
View full image
Average rating:
Please allow Javascript to maintain the full functionality of Spektrum.de.
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”
More Stories
The science behind the ‘three body problem’ – so you can have an opinion too
Chat about research with scientists in bars and cafes
Skin rash after eating asparagus? What could be behind it?