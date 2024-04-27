ARCHIVE – Great Britain's Defense Secretary Grand Shabbs arrives at a Cabinet meeting. The British government is reportedly considering deploying troops to bring relief supplies to a US-built temporary port in Gaza. Photo: James Manning/PA/AP/dpa Keystone

The British government is reportedly considering deploying troops to bring relief supplies to a US-built temporary port in Gaza. The BBC and news channel Sky News reported this on Saturday. A floating harbor ship will be operational next month to bring more relief supplies to the coastal area.

The government in Washington has made it clear that no US troops will land in Gaza. Instead, a “third party” would have to drive trucks with relief supplies from the harbor to a safe distribution center on the coast, the BBC report said. According to Sky News and the BBC, these could be British soldiers.

The government in London declined to comment on the reports sought by the German Press Agency. Sources in the government say that the matter is yet to reach Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's desk.

The British Ministry of Defense announced on Friday evening that it had sent a landing craft to a Great Britain dock to help shelter American soldiers involved in the project. British Defense Secretary Grant Shabbs said in a statement that the crew of “RFA Cardigan Bay” will play a key role in the British contribution to the international plan to provide more aid to the Gaza Strip. By delivering tens of thousands of tons directly from sea to shore, Shabbs said it would complement priority aid deliveries on land and through the Israeli port city of Ashdod.

