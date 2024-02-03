February 3, 2024

Elvis's daughter is in a coma after a heart attack: an American report is in critical condition | entertainment

Ulva Robson February 3, 2024 2 min read

(Update) The daughter of rock legend Elvis Presley (†43) has one Cardiac arrest suffer.

Lisa Marie Presley (54 years old) was revived by paramedics at her home in Calabasas (the US state of California) on Thursday, according to the American celebrity portal “TMZ”.

Little Lisa Marie Presley with her mother Priscilla and father Elvis in 1968

Photo: Pittman Archive

According to TMZ, Presley suffered a “complete cardiac arrest” at her home near Los Angeles. Accordingly, Elvis Presley's daughter was given epinephrine at least once to restore a pulse.

This is said to have been successful, but it is currently unclear what Lisa Marie's condition is. On Thursday evening (local time), TMZ reported that Presley had been placed in an artificial coma following a medical emergency. Her condition is critical. Presley also complained of severe stomach pain earlier in the day.

Mother Priscilla asks for prayer and privacy

On Thursday afternoon (local time), Priscilla Presley came forward with a statement: “My beloved daughter, Lisa Marie, has been admitted to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care,” he continued, “Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel prayers from all over the world and ask to be left alone during this time.

TMZ also cites a source who says Presley's housekeeper found the singer lukewarm in her bedroom. Lisa's ex-husband Danny Keogh, 58, with whom she recently lived together again, is said to have administered first aid.

The singer had just attended the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday.

Lisa Marie Presley attended an awards ceremony

Lisa Marie Presley attended the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday. At her side: music producer Jerry Schilling, an old friend of her father

Photo: Getty Images of Icelandic ice

In the evening, actor Austin Butler (31 years old) won the “Best Actor” award for his performance as Lisa Marie’s father in the movie “Elvis.”

See also  Michael Windler and Laura: The Next Setback in the US Entertainment

Lisa Marie has four children, including famous Hollywood actress Riley Keough (33 years old).

to update: Lisa Marie Presley has since died.

