Dispute again over commission on Capitol attack in January

Fierce political disagreements over a commission of inquiry to come to terms with the January 6 attack on the US Capitol enter the next round. The Republican minority leader in the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, has threatened telecom companies if they disclose certain data to the committee. “The Republican majority will not forget,” McCarthy wrote in a message posted on Twitter.
The basics in brief
- The background to this is that the commission has asked some companies to keep contact data from certain people.
The committee itself did not reveal any names, but it is said that it is the statements of some representatives and people close to former US President Donald Trump. “We have asked companies not to destroy any documents that could assist the American people in answering questions,” the committee said.
The commission will investigate the background to the attack on the Capitol. Trump supporters storm the US Capitol in Washington on January 6. Five people, including a police officer, were killed. The establishment of the investigative body was already the subject of fierce political disputes between the parties.
“If these companies comply with Democrats’ request to disclose private information, they are in breach of federal law and risk being barred from doing business in the United States,” McCarthy wrote. The majority of future Republicans will stand “on the side of the Americans” and hold these companies accountable. Currently, Democrats are in charge of the House and Senate with very narrow majorities. Republicans hope to win a majority in the House of Representatives in the 2022 congressional elections.