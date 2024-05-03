Zoonoses: Do squirrels transmit leprosy?

The medieval English city of Winchester was famous for its large leprosy, its large hospital for lepers, and its connections to the fur trade. One may be a cause of the other, A genome study conducted by Verena Scheunemann of the University of Basel and her team, in which the working group compared bacteria from 25 people and 12 squirrels, shows. One of these ancient strains of leprosy bacteria from a squirrel was more closely related to human strains of the time than to today’s strains that are still found in squirrels.

Leprosy is one of the oldest infectious diseases known to humanity and is still spreading in parts of Asia, Africa and South America, while the bacteria caused by this type Mycobacterium leprae The diseases causing it have been virtually eliminated in developed countries. It is still unknown which animal species may serve as an additional host from which the disease is frequently transmitted to humans. A previous study was able to prove that squirrels still carry germs, at least in England.

Scheunemann and his colleagues explain that this was also common in the Middle Ages — and that animals could be a source of further infections: squirrel fur was often used to trim and style clothing. Stripping was bloody work and furriers would have come into contact with germs this way. Young squirrels have also been captured and raised as pets.