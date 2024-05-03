Canada announces squad for 2024 World Cup

11 of the 22 players have already played for Canada at the IIHF World Championship (Bunting, Cozens, Fantilli, Hofer, Mangiapane, McBain, McCann, Mercer, Parayko, Power, Severson) and 14 have already played at the U20 World Championship. were in the beginning (Bedard, Pinnington, Byram, Celebrini, Cosens, Doss, Fantilly, Craig, Guenther, Kuhle, Hofer, Mercer, Oleksiak, Zellweger).

“We are excited to introduce the first 22 players who will wear the Maple Leafs at the 2024 IIHF World Championship. This group includes many players who have won on the international stage, and we know the fans will be excited when we compete against the best ice hockey nations,” explains Rick Nash. “We know our players will represent Canada with pride in Prague and Ostrava, and we believe we will have a great opportunity to defend our gold medal in this group.”

Additional players will be announced in the coming weeks.

Canada will take on Great Britain on May 11 at 6:20 a.m. ET/3:20 a.m. PT. Canada will also face Denmark, Austria, Norway, Finland, Switzerland and the Czech Republic in the opening round before concluding with the medal match on May 26. Prior to the start of the tournament, the Canadian Men’s National Team will play in a friendly against Austria on May 5 at the Steffl Arena in Vienna and against Hungary on May 7 at the MVM Dome in Budapest.