Sporting Lisbon is preparing for the departure of players if its coach Ruben Amorim resigns from Liverpool – Paper Talk | football news

Sunday Mirror

Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon is preparing for the departure of players after the departure of coach Ruben Amorim from Liverpool.

Manchester City have already drawn up a succession plan for Pep Guardiola – the City outfit will look close to home for his replacement and are set to consider Girona's Michel Sanchez.

Liverpool star Cody Jacobo has been accused of being a negligent absentee landlord by residents living in a series of properties owned by the Dutch star.

Barcelona boss Xavi is the latest name to be linked with a move to Ajax this summer, as the Dutch giants prepare for a dramatic overhaul.

Amanda Staveley has confirmed she remains Newcastle United manager to allay fears of her resignation.

Manchester City will face competition from title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal when they increase their interest in £50m Wolves defender Rayan Ait Nouri.

Brentford's Yoani Wesa left angry throughout Brentford's 5-1 win over Luton Town in the Premier League after being substituted when he was scoring a hat-trick.



Yoani Wesa was left frustrated by Thomas Frank after the Brentford boss denied him the chance to turn his brace into a hat-trick against Luton Town.

Erik Ten Hag is at the heart of a power struggle at former club Ajax, as he waits to find out whether Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is prepared to give him the vote of confidence he wants by offering him a new contract.

Newcastle are preparing a £25m move for 19-year-old Juventus centre-back Den Huysen, who is currently on loan at Roma.

Sunday Telegraph

Newcastle will begin the interview process for their next sporting director next week with the preference being to have Premier League experience.

Chris Wilder accused his Sheffield United players of giving up after Burnley turned the battle for the bottom two places in the Premier League into a picnic at Bramall Lane.

Mail on Sunday

Despite only signing for Liverpool last summer, Ryan Grafenbrech has been linked with a move to Turkish club Galatasaray.

Bayern Munich are close to appointing a new manager, with speculation mounting about Zinedine Zidane being the first choice, manager Max Eberl has revealed.

Luis Enrique believes he has been constantly “attacked” and “slandered” by the press throughout his coaching career, but denied its importance to him.

Emma Hayes has called on Chelsea to do everything they can to sell out Stamford Bridge in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

Bayern Munich have rekindled their interest in Frenkie de Jong and have “inquired” about the possibility of signing the Barcelona midfielder, according to reports.

Sunday times

Middlesex are exploring the possibility of leaving Lord's and making their main home on newly developed land in north-west London.

Sun on Sunday

Arsenal are leading the race for Feyenoord striker Santiago Jimenez, according to press reports.

Jack Grealish could reportedly lead an exodus from Manchester City this summer.

Manchester United owner Avram Glazer met with former club president Ed Woodward.

West Ham almost signed Cole Palmer in a sensational coup but Chelsea poached him at the last minute.

Sunday mail

Stuart Armstrong is on crutches and is set to miss the rest of the season in another potential blow to Steve Clarke's summer plans.

