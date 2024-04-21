Before the NHL playoffs – 30 years – and the end? Canada awaits the Stanley Cup – Sports

Canada, the home of ice hockey, has been waiting to win the Stanley Cup for more than 30 years. 4 teams give hope for the end of the drought.

legend: They want to let their fans dream

Nino Niederreiter and the Winnipeg Jets.

They really wanted to commit themselves Hockey news Not at first. The ice hockey trade journal, something of a bible for the sport, especially in its home country of Canada, gingerly predicted before the NHL season that the Edmonton Oilers had the best chance of making a good “playoff run” for the seven Canadian teams.

There was no talk of winning the Stanley Cup wisely. Canada has been waiting for final victory for more than 30 years. The Montreal Canadiens, the iconic club and record champions, were the last to bring Lord Stanley's Cup to Canada in 1993, and as finalists in 2021, they were also the last to win it.

Ban the Canadian champion

In between these attempts, the Ottawa Senators (2007), Edmonton Oilers (2006), Calgary Flames (2004), and Vancouver Canucks (2011 and 1994) tried to no avail. 30 years of just looking, not touching. 30 years in which 15 American clubs were victorious, most often the Detroit Red Wings (4).

legend: The last Canadian champion

Montreal Canadiens 1993

Also bitter: The Stanley Cup has gone to a club originally from Canada three times since 1993. The Colorado Avalanche were the Quebec Nordiques until 1995. After moving to Denver, the franchise promptly won the first of its three titles in 1996.

Sutter and Niederreiter are in the middle

But now there is hope: “The good news for Canadian fans is that the wait may soon be over.” espnHe added, “The current season offers the greatest opportunity to end the drought in a long time – perhaps even since its beginning.”

We can talk about this now as much as we want. We have to go out and do it.

Where does trust come from? Well, besides the Oilers, there are three other Canadian teams that are doing very well: the Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, and Canucks. While the Jets with Nino Niederreiter were the second-best team in the West (behind Dallas), the Canucks with Pius Suter won the Pacific Division and scored the third-most points in the Western Conference.

In Toronto, former ZSC player Auston Matthews set a new club record with 69 goals in a regular season. The Oilers' offensive trio shines with star Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman, who together scored 315 points (!).

Deliver rather than chatter

What do those directly involved say? Oilers manager Ken Holland sees four of the seven Canadian teams as “legitimate Cup contenders.” He added that he couldn't remember the last time this happened.

But what the Netherlands already knows for sure: “We can talk about it now as long as we want. We have to go out and do it. A lot can happen in the qualifiers.”