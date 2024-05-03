Wirtz and Andric score – after 2-0 in Rome: Leverkusen is now unbeaten in 47 matches – Sports

Bayer Leverkusen put themselves in excellent position at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday evening to qualify for the Europa League final with the return leg in a week's time. “Werkself” deservedly won 2-0 over Roma. Meanwhile, Leverkusen extended their unbeaten streak in official matches to 47 matches this season. Xabi Alonso's team has not lost a single match in 31 matches in the German League, 11 matches in the English Premier League and 5 matches in the cup.

But first, it was the Romans who put their stamp on the game. In the 21st minute, Romelu Lukaku narrowly missed the lead with a header against the crossbar.

Huge mistake from Karsdorp

Lukaku's chance was a wake-up call for Leverkusen. Shortly after, the Bundesliga side took over and had their first good chance through Jeremy Frimpong (23).

Five minutes later, the visitors took the lead through midfield manager Granit. A day before his 21st birthday, the young star scored to make it 1-0.

Andrich hits the corner

Before half-time, Leverkusen had further chances to make it 2-0 through Wirtz and again through Frimpong. However, the second goal came after just 73 minutes, but it was absolutely worth watching: Robert Andric shot from around 22 meters out and curled the ball into the corner beautifully.

Roma failed to respond – until late in stoppage time. In the 94th minute, Tammy Abraham received a header from about 4 meters after a mistake by Leverkusen goalkeeper Matej Kovar, but she put it over the crossbar, which displeased his teammates.

The return match will be held in Leverkusen a week later. The Europa League final is scheduled to be held on May 22 in Dublin.