May 4, 2024

The United States pays gymnastics victims $138.7 million – Sports news from the Reims region and the world

Eileen Curry May 3, 2024 2 min read

Washington (dpa) – The US Department of Justice will pay compensation worth $138.7 million to several victims of abuse committed by sports doctor and former gymnastics official Larry Nassar. According to a statement, 139 administrative cases related to allegations of sexual assault against Nassar were settled.

In a lawsuit filed by the top security agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the affected women and girls were accused of following up on reports of abuse too late, allowing Nassar to commit more crimes for more than a year until his arrest in the fall of 2016. The Justice Department said the settlement reached It has now been reached that resolves the administrative lawsuits filed against the United States. The Wall Street Journal and the Associated Press had already reported the willingness to pay reparations the previous week.

