Amstettener Tanzsportverein is taking part in the World Championships in the USA

amstete. In April, the players of the Stage Time Company dance club will be part of the national team in Orlando (USA). Interested parties can convince themselves of the athletes’ skills at a rehearsal on April 2nd.

“Behind every success is hard work and, above all, perseverance. I am very happy when this effort is rewarded with a world championship. Everything is possible at the World Cup – all the best, ”says City Sports Councilor Peter Pfaffender (ÖVP), who visited Stagetime During a training session with Mayor Christian Haberhauer (ÖVP).

Gym dance club with 60 active members

Stage Time Company (STC) is a dance sports club from Amstetten with about 60 active members. A group of young dancers steer the association’s fortunes, under the guidance of association president Denise Frechesen, who has already won several national and international titles.

The short but impressive history of the association will be able to add another feature to that history this year.

“Really looking forward to this opportunity”

“After finishing seventh at the 2022 European Championships in Athens, many of this year’s athletes will participate in April 2023, as part of the National Team and Team, in the World Championships at the ‘Senior Performance Cheer Hip Hop’ in Orlando, Florida,” reports President Freshizen. “We’re really looking forward to this opportunity,” said Freshizen.

“Participation in the World Cup shows the club’s excellent work. The commitment, the community and of course the success motivate other young people from Amstetten to be active in our clubs. The athletes are role models for future generations and at the same time ambassadors for the sports city of Amstetten,” explains Mayor Haberhauer.

Live dress rehearsal

Anyone interested has the opportunity to be present directly at the national team rehearsal. The dress rehearsal will take place on the 2nd of April, free of charge, of course, at the Johann Pauls Hall in Amstetten. Admission is at 5 p.m., starting around 5:30 p.m. The Stage Time Company and the entire Austria team are looking forward to welcoming many Visitors,” Frischeisen calls.