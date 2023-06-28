E-Sports – Focus holds a chance for promotion in the Valorant EMEA League – Sport

Berlin (dpa) – Focus can continue to dream in the EMEA League: By winning the EMEA League promotion matches, Valorant’s international side is in the main role.

In the Qualifying Final, Valorant professionals defeated the Turkish esports team from S2G Esports 3-1. In a largely balanced game, Focus was particularly convincing in Map Haven’s second and fourth map split (13:4 each).

For the Focus, it’s a step up in the gutsy elite. In 2022, the organization’s roster was still playing in the Challengers against Fnatic and Team Liquid. When you don’t get a place in the EMEA League, you start over with a new team and a new league.

Focus qualified for the EMEA Ascension Qualifier as the second best team in the VCL Northern Europe: Polaris, which includes teams from Scandinavia, Great Britain and Ireland.

As a play winner, Focus now competes with regional champions of VCL in Ascension, including champions DACH CGN Esports and former Masters winner Asced. Moz, also in play, failed in the group stage.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 230627-99-208191/2