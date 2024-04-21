April 21, 2024

Women's Ice Hockey World Cup: Canada defeats the USA

Ice hockey

Canadian players pose with their medals after winning gold.
Canadian women win the World Ice Hockey Championship. In an exciting final against their old rival, the United States of America, the Canadians won 6:5.

Canada won the Women's Ice Hockey World Championship for the 13th time after a high-profile final in a long-running duel with the USA. Thanks to Daniil Srdachny's goal in overtime, the Canadiens won 6-5 in Utica, USA. Particularly bitter for the American team: the goal was scored by the Canadians because the hosts were awarded a two-minute penalty for having too many players on the ice.

Canada is the world record champion

By claiming its thirteenth title, Canada consolidated its position as a record world champion, while the United States maintained ten titles. However, the two teams have always faced each other in the final since the first event in 1990, with only one exception (2019). The German women's national team finished the tournament in sixth place, their best result since fourth place in 2017.

In the final the lead changed back and forth constantly. The standout player was Canada's captain, Marie-Philip Poulin, who scored two goals. (dpa/ska)

