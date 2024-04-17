No. 1 Crystal Palace are enjoying some good form in the Premier League after a difficult year.

The Whitehaven star hopes he can end his comeback by recalling Gareth Southgate.

Henderson impressed in Palace's 1-0 win over Liverpool last weekend, and his chances in England could be boosted by injuries to Sam Johnstone and Nick Pope.

Asked if he was hoping to get another summons, he said He said“Why not? When I was fit in the past, I was always in the England squad – you don't become a bad keeper overnight.

“Sometimes you need a block of work to get back to your best. Obviously I've got a lot of work out there now, and I'm starting to get back to my best.

Henderson said he had been to hell and back over the past 11 months after suffering repeated injuries.

Henderson helped Palace defeat title rival Liverpool last weekend (Photo: Palestinian Authority)

He then spent a spell as Palace's second choice ahead of Johnstone until the latter's injury reopened the door for the former Carlisle United academy player.

“I'm happy to be back playing now. This is a great sign. I would love to go [to the Euros] In any capacity,” the 27-year-old added.

“I'll go and save shots, try to save penalties, help England in any way I can. I'll get the nod hopefully.”

Jordan Pickford is likely to remain England's first choice goalkeeper in the tournament in Germany, while Aaron Ramsdale will be second choice.

But the third-choice position is up for grabs, with Johnston withdrawing from the Three Lions' squad last month due to injury – resulting in a first call-up for Henderson's fellow Cumbrian James Trafford, the No.1 in the Under-21s from Graysouthin.

Southgate is expected to announce his initial training squad on May 21, with the final 23-man list to be confirmed by June 8, following the ties with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland.

SkyBet has Henderson 2/1 to join the Euro squad, with Trafford 4/1. Bob Newcastle, currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, is 8/11 behind Ramsdale (1/5) and Pickford (1/20).

Another Cumbrian hoping for a call-up is Jarrad Branthwaite, after he was included in the Three Lions' squad for the first time last month. It's priced at 4/9 to make the final cut.