‘Hateful’ tweet about Stacy Abrams costing UT-Chattanooga soccer coach his job

University officials said on Thursday that an assistant football coach at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga lost his job after Stacy Abrams and the state of Georgia were slandered in a tweet on Twitter that devoted unfounded allegations of election fraud.

Coach Chris Malone was in his second season as assistant and offensive line coach for Team Mocs, according to a biography removed from the university’s athletics website.

Chris Malone credit… University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Mr. Malone made the derogatory comments about Mrs. Abrams, a former governor and leader of the Democratic House of Representatives earlier in Georgia, on Tuesday night after the US Senate run-off in Georgia – races won by Democrats that will give them control of the Senate.