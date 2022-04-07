Russell Williams years currently feature?

To be fair, it must be said that Hamilton landed ahead of Russell Russell’s first in Bahrain.

“He always had the perfect car,” he says of the situation at Hamilton and Mercedes in recent years. “He never had to push because it was so much faster.” The car does not currently fit Hamilton’s driving style.

“Maybe it’s because of his years at Williams, where he also had to drive a tough car. But Lewis Hamilton just didn’t get along at all,” Al-Kindi said, referring to Hamilton’s exit in Saudi Arabia in the first quarter of the year.

Jacques Villeneuve put forward at least this theory. 1997 world champion writes In his column in “Formule1.nl” : “George Russell can, in a sense, do it [Mercedes-]overtake the car.”

1:06 PM special helmet Bottas is competing with a special helmet design this weekend. Not surprisingly, his girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell, who designs his helmet, is from Australia. So half the race at home is for Finn!

12:58 pm The FIA ​​reminds drivers: No jewelry in the cockpit! The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has issued a reminder to Formula 1 drivers: Jewelery must not be worn during the sport, and therefore must be removed before a session on the track. This was made clear again in a statement in the run-up to the Australian Grand Prix. You can find out what’s behind the rather strange-looking tip here!

12:48 PM Ferrari drivers: a world championship fight as an added incentive? Emerson Fittipaldi can imagine that Leclerc and Sainz will be stronger this year. Opposite Vegas Insider The two-time world champion explains: “You ride at a very high level.” “You have a chance to win the championship. When the driver knows he has the potential to win the world championship, he wants to take advantage of it and he will give 110 per cent all the time,” said the Brazilian. “I think this year for Ferrari to be world champion again,” he said. But does the title go to Leclerc or Sainz? In the first two races, Leclerc was well ahead of his teammate.

12:22 pm Speaking of planning… For the first time this year there is in Melbourne Also four DRS areas. “I think it would make the race tactically very interesting,” Bottas says. This is especially true “if it is a fight near the end of the race”. While many fans find four DRS zones too much, the Alfa Romeo driver is comfortable and explains: “There will be overtaking opportunities, so four zones is good for me.” We’re curious to see if the four zones will really make the race more exciting, or if it’s just overtaking in an inflated way…

12:06 pm Magnussen: Some ‘little more’ changes Much has already been said about the innovations at Albert Park this year. Magnussen explains that the changes were eventually made to “improve the show,” which he welcomes. However, it may have been a little exaggerated. “I think it might not have been necessary to at least remove the previous 9/10 curves,” explains the Dane. Some changes are “a little higher”. However, it is “cool” that they are trying to improve the races. “Let’s see how the race goes,” said the Haas driver.

F1 x Supercars With Perez and Alonso, two F1 drivers today tested an Australian supercar.

10:58 AM Haas: How can it work with the platform In the first two races of the season, Magnussen finished on points. What does it take to get to the platform? “I don’t think we will be fast enough on any track this year to get to the podium at our own pace,” he said. But it could still work because: “If we were the best car behind the top three teams, we’d be the first to get the podium if something happened up front or there was a safety car or a red flag or something,” Magnussen explains. So the goal should be to be ‘up front in the midfield’. The Dane then explains that the “timing” must be correct. So it may take some luck, but just the fact that Haas can dream of a platform that shows the progress that has been made in 2022!

10:43 AM Speaking of the Alps… The French are wearing their usual uniform for the first time this year this weekend. In Bahrain and Saudi Arabia they started with a special design for a BWT partner. In Melbourne we will see the Blue Alps on the track for the first time in 2022 at the Grand Prix! © Motorsport Pictures

10:29 AM Alonso can continue to use the Bahrain engine We already talked in the tape about the fact that the Spaniard could no longer use the engine from Saudi Arabia, after it failed. Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer confirmed this once again. After all: the Bahrain engine is back in the pond. Safinour asserts that “the two problems are not related.” Prior to Jeddah, the drive was changed only as a precaution and to check the engine. He’s fine and will be back in the pool,” Szafnauer said. Meanwhile, the Saudi engine was lost. But at least the problem that caused the failure of the water pump can be solved. “It won’t happen again. It was an easy fix,” said Szafnauer, acknowledging that losing an engine as a result was very frustrating. An overview of the engine penalties for 2022 can be found here!