Wurl, Inc.

Palo Alto, Calif., April 20 /PRNewswire/

Sales expansion begins in European markets

Wurl, the world’s leading broadcast TV company, has partnered with LG Electronics, the global innovator in technology and consumer electronics, which will make it possible to enjoy Wurl-powered FAST channels on LG channels worldwide. Wurl will distribute FAST channels globally while providing monetization services to maximize the company’s revenue.

Per the agreement, Wurl will be available on all LG Smart TVs, including third-party smart TVs running webOS, starting in 2018. FAST global channels that support Wurl are already rolling out in the US, UK, France and Italy Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Belgium and Luxembourg. Expansion will continue into additional regions including Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Portugal, Ireland, Finland, Austria and Switzerland through 2022.

LG Channels is LG’s exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide range of premium live and on-demand programming including movies, TV shows, news, sports, kids’ programming and much more. With over 350 channels (and counting), LG TV owners can easily discover their favorite shows by launching the LG Channels app on the webOS platform for LG TV (LG Smart TV models from 2016).

LG TV customers expect the highest quality when it comes to home entertainment. “We are excited to expand their offering through this partnership by significantly expanding the content available to a global audience,” said Ingrid Mariotti, Director of Business Development, Streamers at Wurl.

About Wurl Wurl, the world’s leading provider of broadcast television, connects more than 1,200 broadcast channels from the world’s leading content companies to leading broadcast services in more than 50 countries. The Wurl Network platform powers leading studios such as A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Bloomberg, BBC Studios, CNNi, Reuters and Sony Studios to deliver programming to the largest streaming platforms including Amazon IMDb TV, LG Channels, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Rakuten and VIZIO, while maximizing monetization. Wurl erreicht mehr als 300 Millionen vernetzte TV-Geräte auf der ganzen Welt und macht es Content-Unternehmen leicht, eine globale Distribution für lineare Markenkanäle, Live-Events und On-Demand-Programme aufgenzubauen und und zuin vertenf marketing. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

For more information about Wurl please visit wurl.com or follow the company Twitter And the LinkedIn.

[email protected]