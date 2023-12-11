December 12, 2023

Sam Thompson wins British jungle crown: This is the reality star

Ulva Robson December 11, 2023 2 min read

reality TV

Updated December 11, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST

Sam Thompson is a well-known reality star in the United Kingdom.
© Imago Images/Matrix

British reality star Sam Thompson is the winner of this year’s edition of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! In the final, he defeated boxer Tony Bellew and politician Nigel Farage. He clearly scored points with his down-to-earth style.

More news about Jungle Camp

The winner of this year’s British Jungle Camp has been decided: English TV star Sam Thompson has won the prestigious jungle crown. Last Sunday evening (December 10), the final of the British version of “I’m a Celebrity – Get Me Out of Here!” was held. instead of.

Victory through character

Three weeks ago, the reality TV star moved to the Australian jungle with eleven other celebrities, including Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears. Thompson was victorious in the final against boxer Tony Bellew and politician Nigel Farage. The 31-year-old impressed the show above all with his lovable and enthusiastic style.

The reality star is emotional and grateful

The 31-year-old also seemed humble and down-to-earth as he announced his win. “I didn’t even think I’d be invited to this show, let alone here [Anm. d. Red.: auf dem Dschungelthron] to sit, He was quoted by the BBC. He thanked the viewers: “I have dreamed of participating in this show and receiving the invitation for years, and I have just fulfilled a boy’s dream.”

See also  At the Make Amazon Pay Summit, unions and allies announced strikes and protests against Amazon on Black Friday

Many successful projects made him known

Sam Thompson is a well-known British reality star. He first attracted attention through the reality series “Made in Chelsea”, which was broadcast from 2013 to 2021. He also participated in several other formats, such as the British film “Celebrity Big Brother”. The reality star has 1.4 million followers on his TikTok account, and regularly provides them with comedic videos. In addition to appearing on camera, he also hosts a podcast about Love Island.
© 1&1 Mail & Media/Spot on News

JTI certificate

This is how the editorial team works“It teaches you when and what we report bugs, how we handle bugs and where our content comes from. When reporting, we adhere to guidelines Journalism Trust Initiative.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Best entertainment program on TV today: “Stadt Land Kunst” and “Bares für Rares”

December 11, 2023 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Eight weekly episodes: Michelle Obama’s new podcast will be released in March

December 11, 2023 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Valentina Bahdi: Sunny Richter GZSZ’s farewell is very sad

December 10, 2023 Ulva Robson

You may have missed

3 min read

5G conspiracy theory: 77 UK mobile towers set on fire

December 11, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Sam Thompson wins British jungle crown: This is the reality star

December 11, 2023 Ulva Robson
1 min read

How does the ego come into existence? Science is trying to solve the greatest mystery of all

December 11, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

CC’s son confirms: The Constantines are staying at FC Sion and are planning a huge project

December 11, 2023 Eileen Curry