Duchess Kate invites you to a special event

Duchess Kate is already living in the Christmas spirit.
Members of the British royal family are also preparing for Christmas. Duchess Kate has once again invited people to attend a Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey.

The Princess of Wales is once again inviting people to a concert at Westminster Abbey in London this year.

“This will be a special moment to thank everyone who has done so much to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK,” she said on her Instagram channel. Kate Her husband, heir to the throne, Prince William.

Will Duchess Kate sit at the piano again?

One photo showed Kate wearing a cardigan behind a decorated fir tree.

The event is scheduled to be recorded on December 8 and then shown on ITV on Christmas Eve. Two years ago, Kate surprised party guests with a piano performance. (dpa/fit)

