Report and application to the social security agreement with the United Kingdom

At its meeting held on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, the Government approved the report and proposal regarding the Social Security Coordination Agreement between Iceland, the Principality of Liechtenstein, the Kingdom of Norway and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. This agreement largely restores the pre-Brexit status quo in the area of ​​social security.

European harmonization rules ensure that people who move to another EEA country can benefit from social security protection, for example. For example, pension rights and healthcare, and always know what national legislation applies to them. Until 31 December 2020, the Social Security harmonization also applied to the UK. With withdrawal from the European Union and the European Economic Area, these provisions no longer apply in relation to the United Kingdom.

The agreement concluded by Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway with the United Kingdom puts coordination in the field of social security on a new legal basis. The Convention ensures that people who settle in one of the Contracting States for professional reasons will not be disadvantaged when it comes to social security. It gives insured people broadly equal treatment and makes it easier to access benefits such as pensions, in particular by taking insurance periods into account. The payment of subsidies abroad is guaranteed and cooperation between the authorities of the Contracting States is regulated. The agreement also promotes labor mobility by avoiding double reporting and insurance gaps.