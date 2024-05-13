Eve Jones: The Central Sparks captain is still gunning for England silverware

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, Eve Jones has scored 246 runs so far at an average of 49.20 in this season’s Rachel Hayhoe Flint Cup.

2 hours ago

Central Sparks captain Eve Jones says she still has ambitions to play for England after her record-breaking century in the Rachel Heugh Flint Cup.

Jones captained England on their tour of Australia two-and-a-half years ago, and her fine form earned her a place in the squad that faced the all-Australian side in a three-day friendly in Leicester last summer.

The Shropshire-born left-hander said winning full international titles is still very much an ambition, but he tries not to get too caught up in it.

“Obviously I haven’t made my international debut, but to be honest, I’m just focused on becoming the best cricketer I can ever be.

“If I could get international titles that would be great, but my main focus at the moment is just trying to do my best for the team and keep improving.”

Jones’ former Birmingham Phoenix teammate and England all-rounder Georgia Elwes said she was “quite surprised” Jones did not get a senior call-up after she “had the season of her life and recorded spells of fun two or three years ago”. “.

Elwes, co-host of the cricket show, added: “I think there are a number of girls locally who could have easily played for England and done very well, and Eve is certainly one of those.

"I think her position is that the way she plays cricket and her approach to it means that if England do get honors at any point in the future, they will be in the best possible place for it."

For now, though, Jones’ focus is on her domestic form and she says it was “fantastic” to set this new singles record at Old Trafford – especially after losing a tough match to the same opponents days earlier.

“We lost by one run. I got 65 and came out and didn’t take that responsibility, so I had that extra motivation to see us over the line,” Jones said.

“There was a lot of determination to turn our season around in that game.”

Jones is also “very excited” about the challenge of playing for a different team in this year’s Hundred Championship after captaining the Phoenix last season.

Due to Jones not being retained by the Edgbaston-based side, Jones was selected by Manchester Originals in the draft and is looking forward to playing more often on the ground where she has achieved this record result.

She said: “I’m really excited to be back in Manchester. It’s obviously a stadium I love playing in and I’m really looking forward to this opportunity.”

“The fresh environment is a good thing too. We had a really tough year in Phoenix, and as a team captain you take a lot of responsibility on yourself when you don’t do well.”